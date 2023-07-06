Teen killed, teen injured in Aurora shooting

A person of interest in the shooting late Wednesday night has been detained, Aurora Police said.

AURORA, Colo. — A teenage boy was fatally shot and second teen was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Aurora, police said in a tweet.

The shooting was reported in the 19400 block of East 59th Place just before midnight.

Two teens were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, Aurora Police (APD) said. A teenage boy died from his injuries. The extent of the other teen's injuries is not known at this time.

APD said a person of interest was detained in connection with the shooting but no one has been arrested.

Witnesses are asked to either call police or submit tips to through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

