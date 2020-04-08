Tips sought after 17-year-old killed in Commerce City

Eric Pineda was shot and killed in the early morning hours of July 26 at a house party, according to police.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) needs your assistance with the investigation with a homicide.

The victim, 17-year-old Eric Pineda, was shot several times while attending a party at 6345 Ivanhoe St. on July 26, around 3 a.m., according to CCPD. That's near E. 64th Avenue and Holly Street.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tips can also be made online through the Crime Stoppers website.

To be eligible for the award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line or submit a tip online. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police.

Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.