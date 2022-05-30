Man arrested after teen killed in suspected DUI hit-and-run

Juan Carlos Flores Flores was arrested on suspicion of charges including vehicular homicide and DUI after the death of Juan Pablo Santillan Sunday morning.

KREMMLING, Colo. — A man was taken into custody and faces charges in a suspected DUI hit-and-run crash that left a teen dead early Sunday morning, Kremmling Police Department said.

Police said officers responded around 12:55 a.m. to Hotel Eastin after getting a report of a man found dead along the side of the building and found the victim, who was identified as 19-year-old Juan Pablo Santillan.

Santillan had severe physical injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle, and a witness reported that the building shook at one point due to some sort of collision, according to police.

Investigators were able to locate the suspect vehicle and arrested the registered owner, who was identified as 45-year-old Juan Carlos Flores Flores, police said.

Flores Flores admitted to hitting Santillan with his SUV and leaving the scene, according to police.

Police said Flores Flores was booked into jail on suspicion of the following charges:

Vehicular homicide

Driving under the influence

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident that resulted in the death

Failure to report an accident to police

