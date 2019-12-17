AURORA, Colo. — A teenage boy was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Aurora late Monday night, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Monday at the Aurora Hills Apartments near East Archer Place and South Peoria Street, not too far from the Aurora Hills Golf Course.

Police said they're still conducting interviewed with witnesses and are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call dispatch at 303-627-3100.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS