Killing of 14-year-old girl remains unsolved

Aerris Mayberry was killed on March 18 in Denver. Another juvenile was wounded.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — No arrests have been made nearly two months after a 14-year-old girl was fatally shot and another juvenile was wounded in Denver.

The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. on March 18 near East 19th Avenue and Ulster Street, according to Denver Police (DPD).

Aerris Mayberry was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to DPD.

Police distributed a bulletin through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers on Tuesday asking for information about Mayberry's killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call them at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.