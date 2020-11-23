x
Police: 14-year-old playing with gun accidentally shoots family member

A 14-year-old who was playing with a gun accidentally shot a 16-year-old family member on Sunday night, Aurora police said.
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating after a 14-year-old accidentally shot a 16-year-old family member while playing with a gun in Aurora on Sunday, a tweet from the agency says. 

Officers were called to the area near Akron Avenue and E. 12th Street on Sunday night. That's just a few blocks southeast of Colfax Avenue and Yosemite Street. 

APD investigators determined that the shooting occurred when a 14-year-old was playing with a gun. The 16-year-old who was accidentally shot was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the shooting. 

Further details on the shooting and condition of the victim have not been released. 

Police said an investigation is ongoing, and that no arrests have been made.

