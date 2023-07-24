Teen pleads guilty in Lakewood fire that killed mother and daughter

Kathleen Payton and her 10-year-old daughter Jazmine Payton-Aguayo died in the 2022 fire at the Tiffany Square apartments on Sheridan Boulevard.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty Monday to murder and other charges in connection with a 2022 fire that killed a mother and daughter at a Lakewood apartment building, prosecutors said.

Kathleen Payton, 31, and her 10-year-old daughter, Jazmine Payton-Aguayo, died in the fire Oct. 31, 2022 at the Tiffany Square apartments on Sheridan Boulevard. In all, 10 people were injured in the fire. Seven people, including a firefighter, were treated and released.

At least 14 apartments were damaged by the fire, and the residents of all 32 units were displaced.

Two teen boys were charged as juveniles in connection with the fire. Prosecutors said one of those boys, now 15, pleaded guilty Monday to:

Two counts of first-degree murder

One count of attempted first-degree murder

One count of first-degree arson

Two aggravated juvenile offender sentence enhancers

The teen will be sentenced Sept. 15.

In a December preliminary hearing, a Lakewood Police detective testified the suspects were mad after getting kicked out of an apartment in the complex, and at least one sought retaliation before the fire.

The case against the younger boy is still moving through the court system. His competency to stand trial is being evaluated, prosecutors said. A status hearing is set for Sept. 7.