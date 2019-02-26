EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — A 19-year-old is expected to be sentenced to 20 years in prison for stabbing and seriously injuring a woman jogging in Avon last year.

Andrew Michael Young pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury in connection to the May 2018 attack, which happened on a bike path behind a creekside hotel.

The victim was jogging alone when a then-18-year-old Young ran up behind her and passed her on the jogging trail. According to a release from the Fifth District Attorney’s Office, the victim became alarmed when she saw Young but continued running.

That's when she was repeatedly stabbed by Young with a kitchen knife, wounding her head and torso.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, treated and quickly discharged, but has since had to undergo surgery to repair her wounds.

Young went to a hospital after his mom saw his injured hand and he admitted to stabbing someone that morning.

His victim's description of Young's clothing is what helped Avon Police Department Officers solve the case.

Upon his guilty plea, Young agreed to serve a 20-year prison sentence in the Department of Corrections.

Formal sentencing will happen on March 19.