Teen who fired at officers during traffic sentenced

Amarion Harlan was charged as an adult with nine counts, which included several counts of attempted murder of a peace officer.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AURORA, Colo. — A teen who fired shots at Aurora police officers during a traffic stop more than two years ago was sentenced Monday to 16 years in the Department of Corrections, online court records show.

Amarion Harlan, now 19, pleaded guilty on Jan. 26 in Arapahoe County District Court in January to one count of attempted murder of a peace officer and a sentence enhancer for violent crime-use of a weapon. Other counts were dismissed as part of the deal.

Just after 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2020, Aurora Police officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 13600 block of East Iliff Avenue when they heard several gunshots.

Officers found a vehicle nearby and initially arrested the teen inside for possession of a firearm by a juvenile, police said. No injuries were reported.

Harlan who was 16 at the time was charged as an adult with nine counts, which included several counts of attempted murder of a peace officer.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.