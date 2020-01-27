ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A juvenile who pleaded guilty in a fatal hit-and-run that left one person dead last summer was sentenced to two years intensive supervision probation, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

The crash happened in June at the front entrance area of the Gaylord Rockies hotel near Denver International Airport; 23-year-old Levi Anthony Noles died in the incident, according to police. Two others were injured.

Gaylord Rockies is located at 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd. in Aurora.

Police said the driver fled the scene and was later identified as a 16-year-old male. (9NEWS is choosing not to name him based on his age.)

The teen must also perform 300 hours of community service, complete the Alive at 25 driver’s education program and complete the MADD program. He is ordered not to drive during his probation sentence.

