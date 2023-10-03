Teen sentenced for Lakewood fire that killed mother and daughter

Two teen boys were charged as juveniles in connection with the fire that killed Kathleen Payton and her 10-year-old daughter Jazmine Payton-Aguayo.

LAKEWOOD, Colo — A 15-year-old boy was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to murder and other charges in connection with a fire that killed a mother and daughter at a Lakewood apartment building in 2022.

Two teen boys were charged as juveniles in connection with the fire. One of those boys, now 15, pleaded guilty in July to:

Two counts of first-degree murder

One count of attempted first-degree murder

One count of first-degree arson

Two aggravated juvenile offender sentence enhancers

Prosecutors said Tuesday that as a result of the plea, the boy was considered an Aggravated Juvenile Offender and faced five to seven years in the Division of Youth Services. A judge on Tuesday imposed the maximum sentence of seven years, with 113 days of pre-sentence confinement credit.

Kathleen Payton, 31, and her 10-year-old daughter, Jazmine Payton-Aguayo, were killed in the fire Oct. 31, 2022 at the Tiffany Square apartments on Sheridan Boulevard. In all, 10 people were injured in the fire. Seven people, including a firefighter, were treated and released.

At least 14 apartments were damaged by the fire, and the residents of all 32 units were displaced.

In a December preliminary hearing, a Lakewood Police detective testified the suspects were mad after getting kicked out of an apartment in the complex, and at least one sought retaliation before the fire.

The younger teen charged in this case is set to appear in court for a status hearing on Oct. 16.

