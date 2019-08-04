DENVER — Police are looking for three suspects after a teenage boy was seriously injured in a shooting in southwest Denver.

According to Denver police, the teen was shot at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of West Walsh Place. That's south of West Alameda Avenue, between South Sheridan Boulevard and South Federal Boulevard.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Very little information about the suspects has been released. Police are looking for three males of unknown age, two of them wearing dark clothing and one wearing a red hoodie.

Police are not releasing the exact age of the victim.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS