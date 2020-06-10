Teen shot in the back while riding in an SUV

Three armed suspects were seen running from the Arapahoe County aparment complex just after the shooting.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is asking for help identifying several suspects that may have been involved in the shooting of a 16-year-old boy at an apartment complex earlier this month.

The teen was shot in the back around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 while riding in the back of a silver Chevy Suburban. The shooting took place at an apartment complex near East Florida Avenue and South Beeler Street, according to the ACSO.

Three armed suspects were seen running from the area; they got into a dark-colored sedan and drove away, the Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators did not say if the teen was targeted.

If you have information call the ACSO tip line at 720-874-8477.

You can also submit tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

