13-year-old shot while trying to steal truck, Longmont Police say

Patrick Gallagher fired a shotgun at a group of male he saw trying to enter his truck, according to Longmont Police Services.

LONGMONT, Colo. — A Longmont man faces charges including attempted second-degree murder after he shot a 13-year-old who was among several people he spotted attempting to steal his truck, according to Longmont Police Services (LPS).

Around 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 18, officers with LPS responded to the 400 block of Kensington Street for a report of several males trying to break into vehicles.

Patrick Gallagher, 39, lives in that area, according to LPS, and came out of his home when he spotted several people trying to enter his truck.

LPS said Gallagher told the males to get away from the truck and then fired a shotgun at the group. A 13-year-old male was struck and wounded, according to LPS. Due to his age, LPS said it could not provide information about the extent of his injuries.

Longmont Emergency Communications Center (LECC) advised a white Cadillac was circling the area and associated with the males.

Officers observed a white Cadillac leaving the area and initiated a high-risk stop, according to LPS. Four males, including two adults and two juveniles, were removed from the vehicle. The 13-year-old who was shot was among the occupants, LPS said.

Gallagher was arrested and faces charges of:

Reckless endangerment

Child abuse

Menacing

Disorderly conduct discharge of a firearm

Attempted second-degree murder

Second-degree assault

Third-degree assault

Longmont Police said they're exploring the possibility of charges against the four males in the white Cadillac for their involvement in first-degree criminal trespass and graffiti.

The department said it's likely that one or more of the males were responsible for graffiti in the area of 700 Martin Street where a church sustained damage.

Anyone who was a witness or who has additional information about the case should contact Officer Arvisais at 303-774-4300 extension 8887.

