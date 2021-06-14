Teen hit after 'shots rang out' at Aurora car meet, police say

The 19-year-old is expected to survive after the incident on South Parker Road, according to police.

AURORA, Colo. — A teen is expected to survive after being shot at a car meet, Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

APD tweeted just after midnight Monday morning that officers were investigating a shooting in the parking lot of 2751 South Parker Road.

A 19-year-old victim reported she was at a car meet in the parking lot when shots rang out and she was hit, according to APD.

APD said she was taken to the hospital by a friend, and her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators did not release any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.