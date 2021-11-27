Teen shot in Denver early Saturday morning

DENVER — A teenager in Denver was shot early Saturday morning and is in critical condition.
Denver Police Department (DPD) officers said they received a report of two teens possibly playing with a gun around 1 a.m.
When DPD arrived, one teen was shot by the gun, police said. They were transported to a hospital where DPD said they were in critical condition.
DPD said they were unsure who shot the gun but that it looked like an accident.
They are not releasing any information at this time on the identity of the teens involved.
