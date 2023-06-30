Incarcerated teen who stabbed guard at dental appointment sentenced

Juan Ocegueda, 18, pleaded guilty to an assault charge in May.

Example video title will go here for this video

GOLDEN, Colo. — A teenage inmate who stabbed a guard to escape from a dentist appointment in Lakeside was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison.

Juan Ocegueda, now 18, pleaded guilty in May to first-degree assault of a guard while in custody and a crime of violence sentence enhancer.

Ocegueda was housed at Platte Valley Youth Services Center in Greeley during May 2022 when he was taken to a dentist's office in Lakeside to repair a broken bracket on his braces, according to an arrest affidavit from the Lakeside Police Department.

The above video aired on May 31, 2022

During that appointment, he found a "sharp-edged weapon" in the bathroom and used it to stab the guard and then chased an office worker down a hallway before he escaped, the affidavit says.

He was in handcuffs and shackles, but the guard removed the handcuff on Ocegueda's right hand so he could use the bathroom, according to the document.

The guard told authorities that Ocegueda tried to take his keys to remove the other handcuff and the shackles, the affidavit says, and stabbed the guard four times on his forearm, abdomen and shoulder. When he was unable to get the keys, he took off.

A staff member at the dentist's office told authorities that she saw Ocegueda stab and punch the guard and yelled at him to stop, according to the document. Ocegueda then chased her down a hallway with a knife pointed at her, and she escaped through the front door of the dentist's office, the affidavit says.

The guard was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Ocegueda's escape triggered an hours-long manhunt that ended when he was found in a vacant garage and taken into custody.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.