ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The 16-year-old boy who pleaded guilty last month to first-degree murder for the killing of a 10-year-old girl will be sentenced Monday morning.

On February 1, Aidan Zellmer pleaded guilty to the murder charge and in exchange, other charges were dropped. Zellmer was 15 when he was formally charged with four counts of murder and three counts of sexual assault in connection with the death of Kaiya Campbell.

She was reported missing on June 7, 2017. At the time, her family told police that she and a 15-year-old boy had left a home in the 12400 block of Forest Drive in Thornton to walk to a nearby shopping center – then became separated in a rainstorm.

RELATED: Teen pleads guilty to murdering 10-year-old Thornton girl

Campbell's body was discovered the next afternoon in a natural area in Thornton. Campbell suffered multiple blunt force injuries to the head – some of which caused skull fractures – as well as wounds to several fingers, according to an autopsy report.

RELATED: Autopsy reveals details in murder of Thornton girl

Zelmer faces life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years. Because the sexual assault charges were dropped, Zellmer is eligible to participate in a youth corrective program. If he's a model inmate and makes it through that program, he may be eligible for parole in 30 years, at age 46.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS