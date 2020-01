DENVER — Denver Police are investigating the death of a teenage girl in the Montbello area, according to a tweet from the department sent Thursday afternoon.

The investigation is occurring in the 5000 block of Troy Street, which is near 49th Avenue and Peoria Street.

Police said no one is in custody and investigators are working to develop suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call 720-913-7867.

