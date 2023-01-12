Teenage girl killed in northeast Denver shooting

Police haven't made any arrests.

DENVER — Denver police (DPD) are looking for suspects after a shooting that killed a teenage girl in northeast Denver Wednesday night.

The girl was inside a vehicle and stopped in the 5400 block of North Atchison Way around 6:20 p.m. Around that time, an unidentified person approached the vehicle, produced a firearm, and shot the victim one time.

She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

DPD initially said the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Peoria Street, which is in the Montbello neighborhood. They later clarified that the shooting occurred on North Atchison Way and the victim was transported to the hospital from the Peoria Street location.

No one has been arrested. Police have not released information about any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

