Teenage suspect charged as adult in Denver shooting

Jaycin Robinson is accused of shooting a woman in Denver's Central Park neighborhood last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — A teenager accused of shooting a woman in the head two days before his 18th birthday in Denver's Central Park neighborhood is being charged as an adult.

The Denver District Attorney's Office said Thursday that on March 27, the 52-year-old victim was trying to enter a building near East 56th Avenue and North Dallas Street when a male confronted her at gunpoint and shot her before running off. She survived.

Jaycin Robinson is charged with:

Two counts of attempted murder

One count of first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury

One count of aggravated motor vehicle theft

Five counts of possessing a weapon as a previous juvenile offender

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told police she was trying to get into the building when a guy pointed a gun at her face and told her to give him all her things.

The victim told the male that she didn't have anything, and he grabbed her backpack and shot her, the affidavit says. She said she heard a loud bang and fell to the ground.

A stolen Honda CR-V that the gunman abandoned at the scene of the crime was seized as evidence, the affidavit says. An empty bag of chips and a cup with a lid and straw were tested for fingerprints and the results led them to Robinson, who had a warrant out for his arrest from the Colorado Division of Youth Services.

A parole officer with the Colorado Division of Youth Services told a detective he saw a Crime Stoppers bulletin from Denver Police and positively identified the photo as being Robinson, according to the affidavit.

Robinson was arrested three days after the shooting.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.