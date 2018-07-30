Two teenagers were arrested for allegedly robbing a popular doughnut shop in Colorado Springs and injuring one person in the process.

According to a release from the Colorado Springs Police Department, the teens, who are 15 and 16 years old, went into Amy's Donuts on East Fountain Boulevard at 3:04 a.m. on May 18.

While they were there, one of the suspects hit someone over the head with a handgun. According to our partners at KOAA in Colorado Springs, the person who was hit was an employee of the store who was attempting to open the cash register, but the suspect believed that person was taking too long.

The gun went off, but fortunately, no one was hit.

The suspects were able to run away.

According to Monday's release, the same suspects then committed another robbery on May 23 and were arrested.

Once they were arrested, police obtained a search warrant for the suspects' homes and were able to find evidence that linked them to the robbery at Amy's donuts. They were arrested for that robbery on July 26, according to the release.

The suspects have not been identified, as they are both under 18.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

