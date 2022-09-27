2 teens arrested with airsoft gun outside Steamboat Springs High School

The teens were arrested on suspicion of felony attempted menacing and interference with an educational institution, Steamboat Springs Police said.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Two teens were arrested outside Steamboat Springs High School Tuesday on suspicion of felony attempted menacing and interference with an educational institution.

Steamboat Springs Police Department said it received a Safe2Tell tip on Monday about a man who posted a picture of himself with what appeared to be an AR-style rifle and a message that said "Full on drive by s*** here."

Officers were unable to find the person Monday night.

On Tuesday, officers identified the suspect and contacted staff at the high school, who found the 18-year-old with a 19-year-old in the school parking lot.

The 19-year-old was seen loading a magazine into what appeared to be a rifle, and officers found an airsoft gun concealed in their vehicle when they made contact, according to police.

Police also found and confiscated four edged weapons that were in the vehicle along with the airsoft gun. They said it appears the weapons belonged to the 18-year-old suspect, while the car belonged to the 19-year-old suspect.

The school was placed on a secure perimeter while authorities investigated.

The teens were arrested and booked on suspicion of felony attempted menacing and interference with an educational institute, according to police. One teen is a student at the school and the other is not.

“We take potential threats and threats of violence very seriously,” Police Chief Sherry Burlingame said. “We immediately began investigating the incident and attempting to locate the suspect. We’re glad officers were able to intercede and that the concerned party shared the tip.”

