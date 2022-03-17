4 teens face charges connected to deadly hotel shooting in Aurora

Three suspects, including two juveniles, are charged with murder in the shooting, while a fourth juvenile faces lesser charges.

AURORA, Colo. — Three suspects are being charged with murder in a hotel shooting in Aurora that left a teen dead and four others injured.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said Rafael Martinez, 18, and Rizvan Rastogor and Damien Lucero, both 17, each face one count of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder.

Rastogor and Lucero also both face one count of possession of a handgun by a juvenile, the district attorney's office said.

A forth juvenile who wasn't identified faces one count each of accessory to a crime and possession of a handgun by a juvenile, according to the district attorney's office.

Aurora Police Department said the shooting took place at 7:05 p.m. March 9 at the Quality Inn at 3300 North Ouray St., which is near the Interstate 70 and Airport Boulevard interchange.

Police said a 16-year-old boy died at the scene and two women, ages 19 and 20, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

At 7:39 p.m., officers were advised that a fourth victim had self-transported to a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound and was expected to survive, according to police.

After the first shooting was reported, police said officers were called to another shooting in the area of North Chambers Road and East Smith Road, where Martinez was found with a gunshot wound. He was with Rastogor, Lucer and the other juvenile.

Police said officers determined the four were involved in the shooting and arrested the suspects.

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.