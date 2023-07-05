2 teens charged in pregnant woman's death

The woman was hit by a gunfire after shots were fired between two vehicles near the intersection of Sable Boulevard and Smith Road in Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — Two teens are charged in connection with the killing of a pregnant woman in November, days before they were involved in a shootout with Aurora Police Department (APD) officers, court records show.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Nov. 28, a woman was found with a gunshot wound to her head near the intersection of Sable Boulevard and Smith Road.

Luis Rivas-Newcomb, 17, is charged as an adult with the following related to her death.

First-degree murder- extreme indifference

First-degree murder -extreme indifference - conspiracy

Third-degree unlawful termination of a pregnancy

He was initially charged with five counts of attempted murder of a peace officer in connection with a Nov. 30 shootout that happened at a shopping center near East 6th Avenue and Peoria Street. He has since been charged with additional counts for a total of 35.

Other charges against him include aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a juvenile, aggravated robbery, assault and possession of a defaced firearm.

A second teen, who was 15 at the time of the incidents, is also charged with 35 counts in juvenile court. A hearing is set for December to determine whether his case will be moved to adult court.

An arrest affidavit for Rivas-Newcomb related to the shootout says police found evidence that he was near the Nov. 28 homicide scene. According to the document, surveillance video of the shooting showed people in a white Kia Optima chasing and shooting at another car. The pregnant woman was hit by a stray bullet and killed.

The Nov. 30 incident started when Aurora Police officers tried to contact the people inside a white Kia Optima that had been reported stolen. The people in the Kia, unprovoked, began firing rounds at two officers who were in an unmarked police car, and those officers returned fire, police said.

More officers responded, and eventually, five officers in three vehicles engaged in a shootout with the suspects, APD said.

The suspects tried to drive away, and an officer in a fourth police vehicle tried to stop them with their vehicle. The suspects fired shots again at the officers, police said.

One officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of possible injuries to the eye and hand and was released.

According to the arrest affidavit, four occupied police cars were hit by bullets fired by people in the Kia. Three of the cars had two officers in them, and the fourth car had one officer inside, meaning a total of seven officers were fired upon, police said.