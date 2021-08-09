Man shot at while meeting teens to sell car, police say

Jeremiah Scott and Pharell Ausbry, both 18, face charges for attempted murder and robbery, Broomfield Police said.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Two teens were arrested Monday for stealing a car and shooting at the owner after arranging to buy the vehicle through Facebook, the Broomfield Police Department said.

Police said Jeremiah Scott and Pharell Ausby, both 18, face charges in connection to the incident that happened just before noon on Friday at the Camden Flatiron Apartments located at 120 Edgeview Drive.

The suspects arranged to meet the victim in the parking lot of Building Four to buy his car, but during the meeting a gunshot was fired at the victim and his cell phone was taken

Police said no injuries were reported.

Scott and Ausby both face charges for attempted first-degree murder and robbery and are being held at the Broomfield Detention Center, according to police.

Police encourage using designated safe trade spots that are monitored by surveillance when meeting to complete online transactions, including one at the parking lot of the Broomfield Police Department located at 7 DesCombes Drive.

