2 teens sentenced for shooting in Aurora high school parking lot

The teens were both charged as adults in connection with the November 2021 shooting in the parking lot of Hinkley High School.

AURORA, Colo — Two teens who each pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder in connection with a November 2021 shooting outside of an Aurora high school have been sentenced.

Dalen Brewer, 18, and Larry Jefferson, 17, were each sentenced this week to seven years in the youthful offender system.

They were also each given a suspended sentence of 25 years in prison, which they will not have to serve if they successfully complete the youthful offender system program.

Brewer and Jefferson were each charged as adults in connection with the shooting in the parking lot of Hinkley High School. Three teenagers were hurt in the shooting, which started as a fight during the lunch period and led to several people firing shots out of the windows of a pickup truck as they drove through the parking lot, according to Aurora Police.

Brewer and Jefferson each pleaded guilty in January to attempted second-degree murder. The other charges against them were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

A third suspect charged as an adult, Alejandro Carillo Hernandez, pleaded guilty in February to the same charge. He will be sentenced April 17.

A then-16-year-old who was suspected of driving a truck involved in the shooting was charged as an adult, but those charges were dismissed. His case was moved to juvenile court, where a plea agreement was reached.

