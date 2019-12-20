EVERGREEN, Colo. — A Texas man pleaded guilty to a dozen charges related to illegal hunting that took place in Colorado over the course of several years, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Raymond P. Muse, 50, of Chireno, Texas, pleaded guilty to willful destruction of wildlife and received a deferred judgment and sentence on that felony charge.

Additionally, Muse pleaded guilty to 11 misdemeanor charges, including illegal possession of wildlife and hunting without a license earlier this month in Jefferson County District Court.

Muse also paid fines in excess of $53,000, according to CPW, and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and a court-ordered suspension of all hunting, fishing, and trapping related activities.

Muse was ordered to 96 hours of useful public service, pay $500 restitution to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, pay $500 donation to Colorado Operation Game Thief, and complete a hunter education program.

Raymond Muse

CPW

“We investigate crimes like this both to protect the wildlife of the state, but also to protect the interests of legal and ethical hunters here in Colorado,” said CPW Wildlife Officer Scott Murdoch, who worked the case. “That is really important. We have a strong heritage in Colorado of hunting, fishing, and trapping, that is what pays for wildlife conservation, but only when it is done right.

CPW wildlife officers have investigated reports of illegal hunting in the Conifer and Evergreen area for years. This case broke in September 2018 when an Evergreen resident noticed an individual on his property with what appeared to be a dead, headless elk.

The witness called the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to report the odd situation. Three deputies arrived and attempted to contact Muse, who was dressed in camouflage. Muse disobeyed the deputy’s commands and fled the area.

Muse was not located, however, investigators found a headless bull elk and hunting equipment in the bushes near the elk. Wildlife officers obtained a search warrant for the backpacks and discovered identifying information inside. Additionally, wildlife officers obtained a search warrant for the cell phone that was also found at the scene. The cell phone later proved to be invaluable in providing a history of Muse’s illegal poaching habits, according to CPW.

Later, wildlife officers searched nearby areas where they suspected a poacher may try to kill game and located a bicycle, compound bow, backpack, clothing and the head from the 6X6 bull elk. CSP said this was a huge find as it showed officers how Muse was sneaking onto private properties to poach trophy wildlife.

Based on evidence discovered, officers believe Muse would drive around subdivisions in Conifer and Evergreen until he located an animal he wanted to kill.

He would then find a place to stash hunting equipment out of sight. To keep people from getting suspicious he wouldn’t park the vehicle close by, instead, he would park in a public area and ride his bike to the location where his gear was stashed, according to CPW.

Muse would then change into his camo and begin to hunt. Many of the hunting locations that were identified were in the backyards of Conifer and Evergreen residents.

Officers investigated him and learned about his poaching activities. While searching his cell phone, officers learned that there were other elk and deer that he had killed in Colorado, even though he had only purchased one elk license in Colorado that was not valid in the Evergreen and Conifer area where he hunted.

Officers learned of a total of five elk and one deer that Muse killed illegally, all without valid licenses. Three of the five elk were considered ‘trophies’ under Colorado law.

Wildlife officers also charged two other associates involved with the illegal possession of wildlife. Each defendant pleaded guilty to the possession of one bull elk and were fined $1372.50.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS