AURORA — Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz and officials from the 17th and 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Offices are expected to address early Monday morning’s officer-involved shooting during a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

An Aurora police officer shot and killed an armed homeowner who had just shot a naked intruder and known gang member.

The homeowner, since identified as 73-year-old Army veteran Richard “Gary” Black Jr., was protecting his family, said Qusair Mohamedbhai, an attorney representing them.

Black – who earned a Purple Heart and Bronze Star in Vietnam – owns the home at 10609 E. Montview Blvd. where the shooting occurred with his wife Jeannette.

She was hospitalized Tuesday and went into surgery for unspecified injuries sustained in the incident, Mohamedbhai said.

In a written release, Metz said that “officers arrived to a very chaotic and violent scene” after a series of 911 calls just before 1:30 a.m. Monday.

“While on scene officers heard gunshots fired from inside the home, and encountered an armed adult male. An officer discharged his firearm striking the armed male who was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries,” the release said.

According to Mohamedbhai, the intruder broke into the Blacks’ home, yanked his 11-year-old grandson off a couch where was sleeping and started choking him in a bathtub. Both Black and the boy’s father came to the boy’s defense. After a struggle, Black grabbed his 9 mm handgun and shot and killed the intruder, who has since been identified as 26-year-old Dajon Harper of Aurora.

Dajon Harper, 26, of Aurora

Harper is a known gang member who was released from the Department of Corrections last February, according to court documents.

The Aurora officer who shot and killed Black was involved in another deadly shooting in late June, 9Wants to Know has learned.

The officer, who 9NEWS agreed not to identify after Aurora police officials expressed concerns for his safety, had been returned to regular duty while the investigation of whether he was legally justified in using deadly force in the June incident was still ongoing.

In the June shooting, officers were called to the 8900 block of East Colfax Avenue around 12:30 a.m. June 27 on a report of shots fired. According to Aurora police, officers searching the area encountered a man who matched the description of the suspect, and he fled on foot through a parking lot.

According to police, the man had a gun and ignored multiple orders to drop it before an officer shot him.

At that point, the man ran around a blind corner, stopped and was waiting for the officers, according to police. Officers again ordered him to drop the gun, then fired more shots, according to police.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

While the investigation into Monday’s shooting continues, it’s unclear if Thursday afternoon’s news conference will answer some of the looming questions.

Among them:

- Will they shed more light on the sequence of events that lead to the deaths of Black and Harper?

- Will they release recordings of the 911 calls -- including the call from Black's wife, Jeanette?

- Will they make public officer's body camera footage that captures the confrontation that left Black dead?

- Will they address the involvement of the same officer in the June shooting -- including the process of returning him to duty despite the fact that the earlier incident was still under investigation?

9NEWS will stream the news conference, which is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. at Aurora Police Headquarters. Metz, Major Investigations Sergeant Matthew Fyles, 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler and 17th Judicial Assistant District Attorney Jess Redman are expected to be in attendance.

