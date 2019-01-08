LONGMONT, Colo. — A woman accused of leaving a 7-Eleven Store with a man’s dog after he had a seizure and later died has been taken into custody on several outstanding warrants, the Longmont Department of Public Safety said.

Just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to investigate a motor vehicle theft in the 1400 block of Centennial Drive in Longmont. A woman had reported that her silver Ford F-150 had been stolen during the night, and she believed her son’s ex-girlfriend, Melody Mellon, 30, had taken it without permission, according to a probable cause arrest affidavit.

>Watch the video above to see the reunion between Sampson and Corbey's family

When an officer arrived in the area, he observed a woman, identified as Mellon, who was passed out inside the vehicle, the affidavit says. Once Mellon was outside of the vehicle, she gave officers a fake name and date of birth, according to the affidavit.

Melody Mellon

Boulder County Sheriff's Office

Officers were later able to confirm her identity, and realized that she had two outstanding warrants, the affidavit says.

During an investigation, Mellon was also identified as a suspect accused of taking a dog from Robert Corbey who suffered a seizure Tuesday at 7-Eleven. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

RELATED: Dog taken from 7-Eleven after owner had seizure has been found

Video of the incident at the store indicated that a woman removed the man's dog from the scene while police and fire were responding to aid Corbey. Police said they weren't sure what her intentions were when she fled with the dog, Sampson.

Sampson was later located on Maine Street by the Longmont Department of Public Safety's deputy chief and reunited with family members of the Corbey.

During her arrest, Mellon was being “verbally antagonistic” toward officers as they placed her into handcuffs, the affidavit says. She later “became combative and kicked both Officer Guse and Officer Guerrero as they tried to place her in the patrol car.”

Mellon was arrested on several outstanding warrants, including assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and auto theft. She was also issued a municipal summons for theft of the dog, police said.

She remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS