LONE TREE, Colo. — A theft suspect was shot and killed by a Lone Tree police officer late Thursday night in the parking lot of the Park Meadows Mall, according to a release from the department.

A second suspect, only described as a woman, is still at-large.

Police were called to the mall at 8:19 p.m. for two theft suspects reported out of Macy's, according to Denisse Coffman with the City Of Lone Tree.

In an attempt to apprehend the suspects, police said there was a short foot pursuit where the male suspect brandished a handgun. Responding officers fired multiple shots at the suspect, who was struck and killed at the scene, Coffman said. Three officers have been placed on administrative leave.

The female suspect ran from the scene and still hasn't been apprehended.

Several officers involved suffered minor injuries.

"A couple of slight bruises and sprains, but nobody seriously injured," said Lone Tree Police Chief Kirk Wilson in a late night briefing. "Don’t know [how they were injured] – they haven’t been interviewed that will take place. Don’t know if they fell or something like that."

No bystanders were hurt, according to Coffman.

There was a heavy police presence and crime scene tape blocked off a large portion of the parking lot. Many vehicles had to be left in that parking lot overnight because they were considered part of the crime scene.

Around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning, police said those who were forced to leave their vehicles were able to come back to retrieve them.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Lone Tree Police at 303-799-0533 to report what they saw.

The 18th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), which is made up of multiple agencies, is taking over the investigation.

A spokeswoman for Brookfield Properties, the company that manages Park Meadows, sent 9NEWS this statement:

"We are deeply disheartened by the isolated incident that happened at our shopping center this evening."

Park Meadows Mall is located at 8401 Park Meadows Center Drive.

