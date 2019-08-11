GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department (GPD) is investigating four incidents over the last week where a man or woman approached children walking to school or their bus stop and asked them if they wanted a ride.

In a tweet, GPD said the vehicle has been described as a white-colored SUV or van.

GPD is asking anyone who sees anything concerning to call 911. Anyone with information related to these cases is asked to contact Detective Finch at 970-350-9682 or the front desk of the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.

