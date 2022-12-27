70-year-old man beaten to death after backing into car in parking lot

Thornton Police have "limited" information about the assailant and are asking for the public's help to find him.

THORNTON, Colo. — A 70-year-old man died Monday after he was brutally attacked in a Thornton parking lot on Christmas Day, police said on Tuesday.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, Thornton Police officers were called to Thirsty's Pub at 1294 E. 104th Ave. When they arrived, they found the victim and learned that he had been punched and kicked after backing into another person's car.

The victim had serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital and died on Monday. His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Thornton Police. His name will be released at a later time by the coroner's office.

Police said they have "limited" information about the assailant. They provided the following description:

A man who's 5 feet to 5 feet, 8 inches tall

Red/blonde hair that is below the shoulders

Red/blonde beard

The suspect was last seen wearing a black and green tie-dyed shirt, dark pants and black shoes, according to police.

He may have left the scene in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with a black, vinyl-wrapped hood and a large roof rack, police said. The vehicle might have fresh damage on the front end.

Police asked that anyone with information about the man or the vehicle to contact detectives immediately at 720-977-5030.

