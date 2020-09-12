Teller injured in Thornton bank robbery

Three suspects fled the bank and are still on the run, according to Thornton Police.

THORNTON, Colo. — A teller had minor injuries after they were assaulted during a bank robbery in Thornton on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Thornton Police Department.

The robbery happened around 1:45 p.m. at the Bank of the West at 12080 Colorado Blvd., police said.

Three male suspects, armed with handguns, entered the bank and police said one of them jumped the counter and assaulted one of the tellers.

Police said the teller had minor injuries.

The suspects fled the bank with an unknown amount of money in a dark-colored Camry, according to police.

That Camry was recovered by Northglenn Police at 116th Avenue and Logan Street. Police said witnesses reported seeing the suspects leave and get in a black Mercedes sedan with no front bumper.

The suspects are described by police as wearing:

A black hoodie, black jeans and white tennis shoes.

A gray hoodie with black sleeves and black hood, jeans and gray gloves.

A black hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes with white soles and white gloves.

All three were wearing black ski masks, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thornton police or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

