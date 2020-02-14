THORNTON, Colo. — Police are searching for a 2013 gold Volkswagon Jetta after a woman was carjacked by another woman she was giving a ride in Thornton Friday afternoon, according to police.

A woman approached a young woman leaving a Chuze Fitness near 104th Avenue and asked for money at about 12:50 p.m., according to the Thornton Police Department (TPD).

TPD said the victim gave the woman money and agreed to give her a ride to her car at 102nd Avenue & Grant Street. When the car stopped, the suspect pulled out what appeared to be a knife and told the victim to get out, TPD said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic female in her late 20s or early 30s with long, black hair. She is 5 feet, 4 inches to 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and dark-colored jeans.

The car was last seen headed south on Washington Avenue at Eppinger Boulevard, which is just south of Thornton Parkway.

Thornton Police can be reached at 720-977-5124.

