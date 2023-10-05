Woman shot during carjacking in Thornton

The victim suffered injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

THORNTON, Colo. — Two people were carjacked late Wednesday in Thornton in separate incidents. One of the people carjacked was shot, Thornton Police said.

The first carjacking happened just before midnight in the 9700 block of Welby Road, police said. That's near Colorado Boulevard and Thornton Parkway.

A man told police someone came up to him, pointed a gun at him, and then took his car keys and stole his car, TPD said. While officers were searching the area, they came upon a woman who had been shot, police said.

The woman told officers a man tried carjacking her at gunpoint when she was shot, according to police. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released, police said.

Later, Thornton police found the vehicle with the suspects inside, TPD said. The suspects led police on a short pursuit and were then taken into custody, police said.

Police arrested Jaquise Redd, 18, and Keenan Clodfelter, 19. Formal charges are pending, according to jail records.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.