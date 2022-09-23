10-year-old fights off abduction attempt, Thornton Police say

Thornton Police released images of a person of interest in the alleged abduction attempt.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department (TPD) is investigating an attempted child abduction near a school on Friday morning.

The attempted abduction of a 10-year-old student occurred Friday morning at STEM Launch at 9450 Pecos Street, TPD said in a tweet.

The student fought off the subject who then ran away, Police said.

TPD released images of a person of interest in the reported grabbing of the student.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5150.

Thornton PD investigating an attempt child abduction earlier this morning at STEM Launch, 9450 Pecos St. The below pictured person of interest allegedly grabbed a 10 yr old student. Student fought subject off who then ran away. Anyone with info please call 720-977-5150. pic.twitter.com/jFKSil51Mb — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) September 23, 2022

SUGGESTED: Video shows train hitting police cruiser with suspect inside

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.