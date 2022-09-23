10-year-old fights off abduction attempt, Thornton Police say

THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department (TPD) is investigating an attempted child abduction near a school on Friday morning.
The attempted abduction of a 10-year-old student occurred Friday morning at STEM Launch at 9450 Pecos Street, TPD said in a tweet.
The student fought off the subject who then ran away, Police said.
TPD released images of a person of interest in the reported grabbing of the student.
Anyone with information is asked to call Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5150.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know
9NEWS+
9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.