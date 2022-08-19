Sexual abuse suspect arrested, released, re-arrested while with young male in public shower

Police think there might be more victims of Frank Raymond, who's charged with 12 counts related to sexual abuse and exploitation of a child.

THORNTON, Colo. — A man charged last week with sexual abuse of a child was arrested after he was found with a teen in an SUV in a restaurant parking lot in June. Then he was re-arrested weeks later while with a young male in the shower of a Planet Fitness, according to the affidavit in the case.

Content Warning: This story deals with child sexual abuse and some readers may find it disturbing.

Frank Raymond, 30, was arrested Aug. 12 on suspicion of incidents that happened over about 14 months. He was charged in Adams County Court with 12 counts of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a child.

Thornton Police said there might be more victims who haven't been identified yet and asked anyone who might be a victim to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Raymond was first arrested in the early hours of June 27 outside an Old Chicago restaurant at 10180 Grant St. in Thornton, according to the arrest affidavit.

The Police Department said an officer found Raymond with a 13-year-old boy in an SUV in the parking lot. The boy was nude, and Raymond was wearing only a T-shirt and underwear, and they were found "spooning" in the vehicle, the affidavit says.

The boy told police that Raymond – whom he knew as Ary – was his "life coach," that they had met about a year earlier and that nothing sexual had happened, according to the affidavit.

Raymond was handcuffed and taken to the Thornton Police Department, where he was booked and then "released erroneously." Investigators found him again two days later and interviewed him. He also denied any sexual contact with the boy, the affidavit says.

He was booked into the Adams County jail on suspicion of exploitation/enticement and third-degree sex assault. Records show that Raymond ultimately wasn't charged and was released from custody.

The Adams County District Attorney's Office declined to file charges pending further investigation and that new evidence discovered afterward led to charges being filed this month, according to spokesman Chris Hopper.

When Raymond was arrested in June, he had an iPhone, for which investigators got a search warrant. It turned out the cellphone had 97,268 images, some of which were child pornography, and 3,432 videos, most of which were child pornography, the affidavit says.

Some of those videos showed Raymond and the boy engaging in sexual acts in the vehicle in which they were found, the affidavit says.

After that, Thornton officers again tried to find Raymond. They learned that he frequented metro-area Planet Fitness locations and asked employees at several of them to call the police if they saw Raymond.

On Aug 12, officers found out that Raymond was at a Westminster Planet Fitness. Employees said Frank and a young male had gone into the bathrooms but hadn't come out, the affidavit says.

Officers found Raymond in a shower stall with the young male, both of them naked, according to the affidavit. The young male told officers that his parents believed he was working at a friend's house.

Raymond was arrested and taken to the Adams County jail. Cash bail was set at $50,000. As of Friday, he was still in jail, according to jail records.

He was charged with:

Sexual assault on a child

Sexual assault on a child – pattern of abuse

Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust

4 counts of sexual exploitation of a child

3 counts of internet sexual exploitation of a child

Sexual exploitation of a child (Class 4 felony)

Sexual exploitation of a child (Class 5 felony)

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.