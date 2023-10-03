Man fatally stabbed in Thornton, suspect arrested

The victim was stabbed multiple times Monday in the area of 84th Avenue and Conifer Road.

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton Police on Tuesday said they have arrested a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a man the day before.

Police responded to the area of 160 W. 84th Ave. about 7:30 p.m. Monday. There's a shopping area at that location, just west of Interstate 25, though a police spokesman said the stabbing did not happen in a business.

A man was found stabbed multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

Officers arrested Travis Curry, 41, at the scene. He was being held in the Adams County jail and was next set to appear in court on Wednesday.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim after notification of next of kin.

Thornton Police said the circumstances of the stabbing are under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Thornton Police criminal investigations tip line at 720-977-5069.

