THORNTON, Colo — A Thornton couple that was reported missing and later located in California with their young child has been charged with child abuse and drug charges, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors announced Thursday that Liu Nei Li and Zaiqiao Feng are both charged with two counts of child abuse and two marijuana-related drug offenses, that occurred on March 30 at the home on East 130th Way. No other details were provided.

They were taken into custody in San Diego on April.4 They were awaiting extradition to Colorado on suspicion of child abuse and drug charges, according to a tweet from the Thornton Police Department.

Their young son was with them and placed into protective custody,

Relatives of the couple reported to police that they found the family's 5-year-old daughter alone in the front yard of the home at 4056 E. 130th Way at 9:30 p.m. on the night of March 30.

Police said the relatives did not report the family missing until 24 hours after they found the 5-year old alone.

The young daughter told police that her parents left and said they were going to the grocery store on Monday, but never came home.

They were found at a border crossing south of San Diego, according to Matt Barnes with the Thornton Police Department (TPD). They were detained by officials there based on the missing person alert.

Barnes said all three missing family members were unharmed.

The 5-year-old is currently with a family member, according to TPD.

During their investigation into the family's whereabouts, officers discovered an illegal marijuana grow, TPD said.

