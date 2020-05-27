Man dies after exchange of gunfire with Thornton officers

The shooting happened after officers encountered a suspicuous person at a city maintenance facility late Tuesday.

THORNTON, Colo. — A man died from injuries he sustained during an exchange of gunfire with Thornton police officers in the parking lot of a city maintenance facility, according to the Thornton Police Department(TPD).

Around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers encountered a "suspicious" man in the parking lot of the Thornton Infrastructure Maintenance Center located at 12450 N. Washington St., TPD said.

A preliminary investigation found that during that encounter the man exchanged gunfire with officers. It's unclear what prompted the shooting at this time.

The man was struck and was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured. TPD did not say how many officers fired their weapons but said those involved have been placed on administrative leave which is standard protocol.

The Adams County Critical Incident Team is investigating the shooting. The suspect will be identified by the coroner once next of kin have been notified.