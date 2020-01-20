THORNTON, Colo — One man was fatally shot and another was assaulted in an incident early Monday, according to Thornton police.

The shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. in a residence at the Park 88 Apartments, 101 E. 88th Ave., according to a spokesperson for the Thornton Police Department.

Two men were taken to a hospital, one who was shot and one who had been physically assaulted, police said. The man with the gunshot wound died of his injuries.

Police are investigating a motive and the circumstances that led to the shooting, and have not released suspect information.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

