Man pleads guilty in killing of teen during clothing sale

Jonathan Garcia and Matthew McMahon both pleaded guilty in the 2021 shooting of 18-year-old Fernando Perez.

THORNTON, Colo. — A man charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of teen he had agreed to meet with to buy clothing pleaded guilty on Thursday in Adams County District Court.

Jonathan Garcia, now 21, had been charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder, court records show.

He and Matthew McMahon were both initially charged with:

First-degree murder

Second-degree murder

Aggravated robbery

Conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery

They were accused of fatally shooting and robbing 18-year-old Fernando Perez on Dec. 3, 2021, in Thornton. According to the District Attorney's Office, Perez was killed after the two men communicated with him on social media and arranged to meet him to purchase clothing.

According to the Thornton Police Department (TPD), officers were called to the area of 101st Avenue and Clayton Street around 8:17 p.m. for a report of a person down. Officers found an injured man, who was identified as Perez. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Garcia is set for sentencing on Aug. 15.

McMahon pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in December and was sentenced in February to six years in the youth offender system and 18 years in the Department of Corrections.

