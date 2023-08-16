Hit-and-run suspect returned to crash scene then fled from officers, police say

Diego Exiguio Ramon, 41, was arrested after he crashed his vehicle while being pursued by officers.

THORNTON, Colo. — A man faces numerous charges including assault after he hit another person with his vehicle drove away and failed to stop for officers who attempted a traffic stop, according to the Thornton Police Department (TPD).

Around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday officers with TPD responded to the 9400 block of Rose Court for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

The suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Diego Exiguio Ramon, was seen driving away from the scene, TPD said. Officers tried to pull him over using their emergency lights and sirens but he continued to drive back toward the crash scene.

Once there, Ramon was told he was under arrest but refused to exit his vehicle or listen to officers' commands and drove away from the scene a second time, according to police.

Officers pursued Ramon again and he eventually crashed in the area of 84th Avenue and Interstate 25. At that time a K9 officer was deployed to take him into custody. Ramon was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was then taken to Adams County Jail where he's being held on several charges including first-degree assault, eluding and resisting arrest.

