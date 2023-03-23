Man fatally shot at Thornton apartment complex

Thornton Police are asking any witnesses who saw suspicious activity Tuesday night to call their tip line.

THORNTON, Colo. — A man was fatally shot at a Thornton apartment complex Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported at the Creekside Apartments at 9189 Gale Blvd. just after 9 p.m., the Thornton Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim's name will be released at a later time by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen a suspicious vehicle or suspicious activity in the area in and around the apartment complex between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. to call the Thornton Police Tip Line at 720-977-5069.

