Police investigate homicide in Thornton

A man was killed after a shooting in the 1700 block of West 102nd Avenue on Wednesday night.

THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department (TPD) is investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday night in the 1700 block of West 102nd Avenue, according to the department. That's southeast of West 104th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

Officers were called to the scene for a reported shooting. A male victim had been transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead, according to police.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

