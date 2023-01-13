Thornton police looking for suspect, vehicle connected to Christmas Day homicide

A 70-year-old man was beaten to death outside Thirsty's Sports Pub after backing into someone else's car.

THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department (TPD) is asking for help finding a vehicle and identifying its driver in connection with a Christmas Day homicide.

TPD said officers responded to a reported auto/pedestrian accident outside Thirsty's Sports Pub on East 104th Avenue just before 10 p.m.

Officers found an injured man, who was taken to the hospital. He died the next day.

He was later identified as 70-year-old Manuel Osvaldo Jacquez-Machado.

Police said they later learned Jacquez-Machado had not actually been hit by a car but was assaulted after backing into someone else's car.

The vehicle involved is described as a red 2014-2018 Jeep Cherokee (similar vehicle pictured below). It has a black decal on the hood and an aftermarket roof rack.

Police provided the following description of the assailant:

A man who's 5 feet to 5 feet, 8 inches tall

Red/blonde hair that is below the shoulders

Red/blonde beard

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

