SWAT responding to possible hostage situation at Thornton motel

Thornton and Northglenn Police have responded to a Motel 6 on West 83rd Place, police said.

THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton and Northglenn police departments responded to a possible hostage situation Tuesday afternoon at a Motel 6 near Interstate 25 and 84th Avenue, according to the Thornton Police Department.

SWAT and negotiators were on scene at the motel, located at 6 W. 83rd Pl., where a barricaded man was believed to be holding a hostage, police said. The negotiators were attempting to work toward a peaceful surrender.

A spokesman for Thornton Police said the man was believed to armed and wanted in connection to an armed robbery. The spokesman didn't have any additional information on the possible hostage.

Thornton Police asked people to avoid the area.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

