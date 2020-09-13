1 man shot at house party in Thornton

Four people in a vehicle that sped away from the scene and crashed were considered to be suspects, police said.

THORNTON, Colo — One man was taken to a hospital after a shooting at a house party early Sunday in Thornton, according to police.

The shooting happened at 2:57 a.m. in the 9200 block of Vine Street, south of Thornton Parkway and west of York Street, according to the Thornton Police Department (TPD).

Police said it wasn't clear what lead the shooting, and the victim's condition was unknown.

After the shooting, a vehicle left the scene at a high rate of speed. Officers followed the vehicle, and it crashed in the 9400 block of Grant Street, near Thornton Parkway and Interstate 25, police said.

Four people in the vehicle were injured, and police said they were trying to determine their involvement in the shooting. They are considered suspects at this time, police said.

It wasn't known whether a gun was found in the vehicle.

The investigation was ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified.