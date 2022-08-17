Man charged with 12 counts related to sexual assault, exploitation of a child

Frank Raymond was arrested Friday related to incidents over 14 months in Thornton, police said.

THORNTON, Colo. — A man was charged Wednesday with 12 counts related to sexual abuse of a child in Adams County, according to Thornton Police Department (TPD).

Frank Raymond, 30, was arrested last week on suspicion of incidents that happened between June 2, 2021, and Aug. 12 in Thornton, according to police.

TPD said there might be more victims of Raymond who haven't been identified yet and asked that anyone who might be a victim contact their local law enforcement agency.

Raymond also goes by the names Arya Magi, Seven and Phase Institute, according to police.

He was charged with:

Sexual assault on a child

Sexual assault on a child – pattern of abuse

Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust

4 counts of sexual exploitation of a child

3 counts of internet sexual exploitation of a child

Sexual exploitation of a child (Class 4 felony)

Sexual exploitation of a child (Class 5 felony)

Raymond was booked into the Adams County jail on Friday. Cash bail was set at $50,000, according to jail records.

